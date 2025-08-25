Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was playable on Switch 2 last week at Gamescom, and it seems that most who managed to go hands-on with the game came away feeling pretty positive about it.

Now, in a new post from Digital Foundry advertising its latest DF Weekly episode, John Linneman has come out and said that FF7R is "the best-looking thing I've seen on Switch 2". High praise, indeed! Now, this is only from a short clip posted on Bluesky, so we might be missing a little bit of extra context here, but the overall sentiment is that this is a really solid Switch 2 port from Square Enix.

Here's what Linneman had to say:

"I'm gonna say right now, this is the best-looking thing I've seen on Switch 2. Seeing that game running at a stable 30fps, with that excellent motion blur especially, it looked fantastic. It was completely stable, it looked on par – actually I would say it looks better than the PS4 version, at a glance. "If I had to guess – and I haven't been able to compare because we don't have footage – it's gonna fall somewhere between the PS4 and PS5 versions. So we'll see if that holds true for the final game, but that's the sensation I got while playing it. The image quality was absolutely superb, like it looked really great, it matched the 1080p screen. I was really, really happy about that. So that's a good one."

There's no firm release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade just yet, but it's supposedly still on track to launch later this year.

Square Enix is adopting a new approach with its games, striving to make as many of them available on all major platforms where possible. It recently detailed its efforts to 'reboot and revive' its business in the midst of challenging financial results.