The catchily-titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was one of our favourite announcements out of the Switch 2 reveal Direct back in April. A lot of us missed the original remake when it arrived on beefier consoles back in 2020, and even those who did manage to get around to it were excited by the prospect of playing it on the go.

Nintendo and Square Enix have kept quiet on any further information about the game in the months since (come on, we want a release date!), so we were pleased to see it join the third-party lineup in Nintendo's Switch 2 booth at Gamescom this year. With its 40+ hour campaign, this has the potential to be a pretty hefty port, so would the new hardware be able to keep up?

Fortunately, the lovely Felix was on hand in Cologne to blast through a 15-minute FFVII preview and fill us in on what we can expect. In short, it's looking really rather good.

Mr. Felix was happy to report that the portion of the game he got to sample ran super smoothly, with a frame rate that he put somewhere between 30 and 60fps. The accompanying over-the-shoulder footage shows it in action, and we have to agree, that smoothness is a welcome sight (particularly after the worrying stories of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition).

Of course, he only got the opportunity to see the early introduction in this preview, so there's no guarantee that things will be quite so strong as the game opens up, but it looks promising so far! You can check out Felix's thoughts in full in the above discussion with the wonderful Zion.

Now then, how about we go more specific on that 'Winter' release window, eh?