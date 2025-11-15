If you can turn your attention away from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie for one moment, it seems we might have the very first leak from The Legend of Zelda Movie set.

While very little has been revealed about the film so far, it was confirmed earlier this month that the live-action is officially "in production" in New Zealand. Now, in an update this week, footage has supposedly emerged of the production, including some clips featuring cast members and the film crew.

This is where this rumour possibly enters spoiler territory, so if you don't want any surprises ahead of official updates, navigate away from this page now. Right, with the spoiler warning out of the way, the first video that's been uploaded on Instagram shows two characters in a forest, surrounded by horses (with one horse equipped with some gear featuring what looks to be the Hylian Crest).

The first actor is believed to be Bo Bragason as Zelda, who is dressed in an outfit that looks similar to her clothing in Breath of the Wild, and the second actor (who we haven't heard about up until now) is apparently the Aussie and Tibetan actress Dichen Lachman, known for her current role in the Apple TV+ exclusive, Severance.

As for who she is playing? Based on the footage, fans are already convinced she'll be Impa. Long-time Zelda players will know Impa is a recurring character in the Zelda series, who has been depicted as the bodyguard and mentor of the Princess.

The second scene doing the rounds looks to feature an older version of the series' protagonist Link in his green tunic, which he has appeared in across multiple games, including titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess. The footage in this upload even shows him putting on a cloak, and some fans think his horse Epona is also on display in the other clip.

Just to play it safe, we won't be directly sharing any of this footage here on Nintendo Life, and we'd be surprised if the original clips stay up, if they are the real deal. Of course, for now, it's probably best to treat this supposed leak as a rumour, but we will say the footage certainly looks the part, and casting someone from across the ditch (aka Australia) would check out, given the location of the production.

Apart from Zelda's casting, the only other actor officially confirmed for the Legend of Zelda Movie is Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. As for the story, some basic descriptions have popped up online, but that's about it. This live-action film is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas in May 2027, and you can find out more about it in our guide here on Nintendo Life.