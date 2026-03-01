Honourable Mentions
This past month gave us eight games to fight over for the top three positions, all scoring at least a 7/10 from us. A couple of them are getting physical releases later in the year, but as with previous iterations of this regular feature, they're eligible for the votes here.
Obviously Switch 2 Edition shadow drops graced us this month, but given that we haven't officially reviewed them, we've opted to exclude them from the vote this time around — sorry Hollow Knight and Xenoblade Chronicles X.
In terms of other game releases, Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen just sneaked in at the end of the month, but we didn't have access to them before release so we're working on our review. And we also want to give a shout-out to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, which are technically available physically via the Resident Evil Generation Pack on Switch 2.
So, let's give it up for the smaller releases that just missed out on the podium.
After months of rumours, was anyone surprised to see Digital Eclipse's Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition pop up during Sony's State of Play in February? The most shocking part of the reveal was that it was also out within 24 hours of its announcement.
And yes, the collection does have a handful of issues in the form of music and a lack of variety in content, but as always with Digital Eclipse, the magic of the museum, the documentary-style clips, and the added bonuses make this a worthy celebration for an Ubisoft icon.
We hope those issues are fixed by the time the physical release rolls out, because the original Rayman deserves the best, hence its placement in the top three. For now, it gets a 7/10 from us.
