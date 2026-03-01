After months of rumours, was anyone surprised to see Digital Eclipse's Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition pop up during Sony's State of Play in February? The most shocking part of the reveal was that it was also out within 24 hours of its announcement.

And yes, the collection does have a handful of issues in the form of music and a lack of variety in content, but as always with Digital Eclipse, the magic of the museum, the documentary-style clips, and the added bonuses make this a worthy celebration for an Ubisoft icon.

We hope those issues are fixed by the time the physical release rolls out, because the original Rayman deserves the best, hence its placement in the top three. For now, it gets a 7/10 from us.

Do you agree with our ranking? Tell us about your favourite eShop releases of last month by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

What's your favourite February 2026 eShop game from our picks? Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer (Switch 2) Caves of Qud (Switch eShop) Console Archives Cool Boarders (Switch 2) Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (Switch eShop) Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse (Switch eShop) Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition (Switch) Super Bomberman Collection - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 2) What's your favourite February 2026 eShop game from our picks? (75 votes) Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer (Switch 2) 8 % Caves of Qud (Switch eShop) 17 % Console Archives Cool Boarders (Switch 2) 0% Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (Switch eShop) 0% Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse (Switch eShop) 4 % Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition (Switch) 15 % Super Bomberman Collection - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 15 % The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 2) 41 %

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.