As a part of the 2024 MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo and Illumination announced that a "new animated film based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series" is on the way. A little over a year later, the studios lifted the lid on its title: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

In the following guide, you can find out everything we know about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, including all of the available details on the 'Mario Movie 2' release date, cast, and story.

So hop into the warp pipe and let's find out what Nintendo and Illumination are cooking up this time.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Everything We Know

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will arrive in the US on 3rd April 2026.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed that the film will be released on the same date in many other regions, with a few select territories getting the film later "throughout the month of April".

A surprise tweet from Miyamoto himself on 18th June 2024 confirmed that the 'Mario Movie 2' will be released in Japan on 24th April, 2026.

'Mario Movie 2' Story

Chris Meledandri shared a handful of details on the 'Galaxy' story following the film's title reveal. "While the Super Mario Galaxy games are the core inspiration for our story," he stated, "this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario era".

'Mario Movie 2' Cast

Expectedly, many members of the Super Mario Bros. Movie cast are returning for the sequel. Here's every cast member that has been confirmed so far:

Chris Pratt - Mario

Mario Anya Taylor-Joy - Princess Peach

Princess Peach Charlie Day - Luigi

Luigi Jack Black - Bowser

Bowser Keegan-Michael Key - Toad

Toad Kevin Michael Richardson - Kamek

Kamek Brie Larson - Rosalina

Rosalina Benny Safdie - Bowser Jr.

There are still some pretty big names from the first movie that are missing from the confirmed line-up so far, like Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Fred Armisen's Cranky. We'll continue to add more names to the above list as they are announced.

'Mario Movie 2' Director

The Super Mario Bros. Movie directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will be returning for the 'Mario Galaxy Movie'.

Aside from Mario's previous cinematic appearance, Horvath and Jelenic previously helmed 2018's Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

'Mario Movie 2' Writer

Nintendo and Illumination have not yet officially revealed the writer for the 'Mario Movie 2'.

In the film's announcement, Illumination's Chris Meledandri stated that many of the previous movie's creatives would be returning this time around, with directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic working on "storyboarding scenes and developing set designs".

It is yet to be confirmed whether the writer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Matthew Fogel, will return this time around.

'Mario Movie 2' Producers

The 'Mario Movie 2' will once again be co-produced by Nintendo and Illumination.

'Mario Movie 2' Trailers

Here are all of the trailers we've seen for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie so far.

Teaser (September 2025)

We got our first look, and title drop, for the brand new Mario Movie during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct.

It doesn't really give away much, just that this is 100% a Mario Galaxy movie and there will be Lumas. All as expected then!

Trailer 1 (November 2025)

The first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie dropped during a special Mario Movie Direct on 12th November 2025, opening with Bowser (now shrunken down) painting in a tiny castle.

The trailer also revealed that Bowser Jr. and Rosalina will be featured in the movie: Bowser Jr. takes the place of Bowser as the main villain, while Rosalina will be a key character.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the 'Mario Movie 2' be on streaming?



There is currently no official word on when the 'Mario Movie 2' will be on streaming.

It took roughly four months for The Super Mario Bros. Movie to make its streaming debut when it arrived on Peacock in the US on 3rd August 2023 and then on Netflix on 3rd December. Things took a little longer in the UK, with the film not arriving on streaming until 25th December 2023.

Judging by this logic, there is every chance that the 'Mario Movie 2' will first appear on streaming services around August 2026, though, again, that's just speculation for the time being.

Will Yoshi be in the 'Mario Movie 2'?

The first movie's post-credits scene made us pretty sure that Yoshi would make an appearance in the sequel, and the subsequent leaks have all but confirmed it.

Back in September 2025, we got our first look at what seemed to be a leaked Yoshi design via a tie-in Old Spice promo. A similar design cropped up a few months later on a box of Pillsbury cookie dough. He didn't appear in the November 2025 trailer, however.

But we're still pretty confident that the delightful dino will be heading to the big screen. Let's just hope that he's not voiced, eh?

Will Wario and Waluigi be in the 'Mario Movie 2'?

There's no indication of whether Wario and Waluigi will appear in the 'Mario Movie 2,' though they would seem like likely candidates for a cameo if Nintendo and Illumination do decide to widen the net of featured Mario characters.

Is the 'Mario Movie 2' linked to the Legend of Zelda movie?

As far as we know, no, the 'Mario Movie 2' is not linked to the Legend of Zelda movie.

Nintendo announced that it is officially working on a live-action Zelda movie in November 2023. The film is set to be directed by Wes Ball and produced by Avi Arad with Nintendo joining hands with Sony Pictures Entertainment (of all companies) to co-finance the adaptation.

Given the Zelda film's live-action medium and absence of input from Illumination, we're assuming that it will not be linked to the 'Mario Movie 2'. Then again, cinematic universes are all the rage at the moment and we have certainly seen more forcibly crowbarred tie-ins in the past. Nothing's off the cards, we suppose.