There's part of me that still can't quite believe I'm playing Rave Racer on a home console. Namco's 1995 sequel to Ridge Racer never made it out of the arcades back in the day, despite promises that it would be ported to PC as part of NEC's push for its PowerVR graphics processor.
For years, the game's legacy has been having its circuits reproduced in later Ridge Racer games, but Rave Racer has finally been released from its arcade prison – and while its coin-op roots are both a plus and a minus, what we have here is perhaps the purist example of what makes this franchise so special.
Rave Racer consists of four circuits, two of which are taken from the original Ridge Racer (technically, they're variations on the same track, so in reality, there are, in fact, three courses on offer here). The City and Mountain courses would resurface in the PSP entries Ridge Racer and Ridge Racer 2 as 'Midtown Expressway' and 'Greenpeak Highlands', while the City circuit would form the basis of Ridge Racer 6's Rave City.
You can choose to either race against 11 other cars or take part in Time Trial events, and it's even possible to race all of the circuits in reverse, thanks to a combination of button presses before selecting your track (right, right, then press the accelerator and brake simultaneously).
Manual and Automatic transmission options are available, and this release lets you compete against three other friends in split-screen mode that replicates the multi-cabinet link-up mode originally seen in arcades. There's also a two-player split-screen mode, too.
These features — alongside the traditional Time Attack, Caravan, and Hi Score modes the Arcade Archives series is famous for — do much to extend the longevity of Rave Racer, which, like Arcade Archives Ridge Racer before it, can quickly become stale if you're not totally committed to perfecting your racing lines and tirelessly improving your track times. After all, this is a game that was designed for arcade and not home play.
Despite the lack of progression and low number of circuits on offer, Rave Racer plays like an absolute dream. The handling model in this game is subtly different from that seen in Ridge Racer (and pretty much every other game in the lineage, for that matter); cars aggressively shift as they make sharp turns, and the camera itself tilts whenever you drift around a tight corner. Furthermore, there's an on-screen splitstream gauge that shows when you're benefiting from 'drafting' behind rival cars.
The drifting itself feels like it offers more bandwidth for player skill to emerge; it takes a little getting used to initially (especially for those of us weaned on the PS1 port of Ridge Racer, which was designed with digital and not analogue steering in mind), but after a few hours of play you fall into an almost subconcious 'flow state' and the whole experience becomes practically otherworldly.
Rave Racer isn't the perfect racing game, by any means; there's not a lot of content and no career mode, but the on-track action is as pure and exhilarating as any you'll encounter in the arcade racing sub-genre. And, in case you were wondering, yes, the game still has the bug which has allowed players to totally smash the game's course records.
Comments 9
Thanks for the review, definitely interested in giving this a try myself at some point now that it's also on Switch 2 (and also Ridge Racer, but this one first considering its additional features) - regardless, so glad it has finally come also to home consoles after so many years!
They took away my driver’s license after the incident.
Well, it's mah birthday on Wednesday (47, ugh) so I shall get this as a little birthday treat. For me.
Love ridge racer, will love this no doubt
@mandlecreed
Happy birthday!! 🎉
enjoy the game! I always wanted to play this one. ✌️
@The_Nintendo_Expat Thankies! I played the HECK out of Ridge Racer as they had it in the arcade in my town centre during my college years - but I never managed to play Rave Racer 😂 I shall make up for that next week!
Hopefully more Namco stuff to come, Starblade would be amazing on Switch.
Absolutely loving this game on Switch 2. It just feels perfect to drift through a tight corner!
I’ve been doing laps on & off all weekend - just pure arcade racing fun! When you think back to the Atari, NES, and Genesis/SNES days and how playing arcade-perfect games at home was just a dream, it really feels like we’ve come a long way!
I imagine I’ll dip in and out of this game a lot as time goes by, much like Outrun and Virtual Racer.
I think I remember hearing that the local splitscreen mode was exclusive to the “Arcade Archives 2” version of the game, and not available in the plain “Arcade Archives” version. That feature makes the extra $2 investment well worth it, I’d say.
