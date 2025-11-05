Nintendo's movie business is already booming following the release of the Mario Movie in 2023, which was a global box office hit.

Since then, it's announced a live-action Zelda film, and more recently lifted the lid on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (a follow up to the first animated Mario Movie). It's also got Nintendo Pictures and Nintendo Stars helping out with the expansion of video and movie content, and Shigeru Miyamoto has been working closely with the current movie projects.

If you are wondering what the plan is beyond this, the company's latest financial briefing has now teased there's even more on the way with a simple graphic. The aim is to build a framework for a "consistent release cadence":

"Following up on the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, we have The Super Mario Galaxy Movie scheduled for release in 2026, and the live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda planned for 2027. We are continuing to prepare for the ongoing release of movies in the future."

As noted in the graphic above, the next movie is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, due out in April 2026. This will be followed by The Legend of Zelda movie, which is scheduled for 2027. The main characters for the Zelda movie have been cast, but we don't know much else about it at this stage.