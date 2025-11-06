Things appear to be chugging along nicely on Nintendo and Sony's live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, as the film has officially started shooting this week (thanks for the heads up, My Nintendo News).

The film's listing on the Film and Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) website has seen a status update this week, with the former "Pre-Production" stamp changing to the much more promising "In Production" — that's what we like to see.

The main filming location is listed on the site as Wellington, New Zealand, a common spot for bringing fantasy lands to the big screen, as previously used for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Avatar and King Kong.

The FTIA provides the following project summary for the upcoming movie:

A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ follows Link, a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness. The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power. To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.

Of course, we've known for a while that the Zelda movie would be shooting in New Zealand in November 2025, but it's exciting to see that production status change!

The film is set to release on 7th May 2027 — assuming there are no more delays. The only casting that we know of so far is Renegade Nell's Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, but we'd be surprised if we don't get a few more face reveals in the next year or so.