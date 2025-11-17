Nintendo has revealed a new batch of photos of the upcoming live-action Zelda movie, giving us our closest look yet at its central duo.

The pictures were shared on the Nintendo Today! app, and reveal Bo Bragason's Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth's Link in full costume on location in New Zealand.

Now, it's true, there are only three photos to take in for now, but it looks... like Zelda! This is the first time that we have seen the lead cast in costume, and the game inspo is certainly strong with each actor's look.

Movie Link appears to be sporting a darker green tunic and cream undershirt, vaguely reminiscent of his Twilight Princess styling, while Zelda's blue dress and plaits more closely resemble something out of Breath of the Wild.

Now remember, these images have only been shared on Nintendo Today! at the time of writing (where direct capture and screenshots are not available), so these are the best shots we can get for now — but be sure to head over to the app to see them in their full glory.

The latest pictures accompany the news that the live-action film has officially started shooting. We'll have to wait until 7th May 2027 to see it in its full glory, but we'd expect to see more updates like this as the run-up continues.