It's been a huge week for Nintendo and Illumination with the release of the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Super Mario fans have already closely inspected every frame in the main clip, and now, to add to this, the first official movie poster has been shared.

It shows Mario and Luigi in what appears to be the Sand Kingdom from Super Mario Odyssey. In this shot, they're surrounded by the local residents, known as the Tostarenan, who reside in Tostarena Town. Attached to this is a brief line from Nintendo, acknowledging how the movie will "explore new worlds".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

This same setting appears to be on display around the 1:35 mark in the official trailer, where you can see what looks to be Mario and Luigi speeding through the desert on motorbikes, as they race towards an Inverted Pyramid.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will arrive in theatres in April 2026. You can find out more about the official trailer in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.