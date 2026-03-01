30 Pokémon You Probably Forgot That Deserve A Second Chance

Given Pokémon’s roaring popularity for three decades straight, it’s a sheer numbers game to figure that each of its titular beasts is someone’s favourite. It’s also true that over 1,000 Pokémon can’t all share the limelight, meaning some are bound to fade into obscurity.

While the most popular Pokémon take centre stage for the franchise’s 30th anniversary, I figured space should be made to honour the PokéMisfits that didn’t stand the test of time. These include oddities that only the staunchest Poké Maniacs will recall, others of minor notoriety that deserve more love, and phased-out mascots. While they may be easily written off as sideshows, these Pokémon still played roles (in some cases, infamously) in keeping the franchise on top for all these years.

Before jumping in, a quick note: I left out Gen 9 'newcomers' as their legacies are still being written. I also had regional variants, mega evolutions, and their ilk take a seat to keep the proceedings simpler.

First up, PokéWho?

This category covers Pokémon that many straight-up forgot about. They’re sure to have their fans — that’s true of any Pokémon — but by and large, they never caught on, or only enjoyed fleeting relevancy...

Shedinja (#292) If there’s one element of the Pokémon fandom that I’ll forever miss, it’s the schoolyard tall tales that kids told each other when we didn’t have easy internet access. By Gen 3, scepticism had set in, making me disbelieve Shedinja’s existence. I have to keep a spot in my party empty and have a spare Poké Ball to obtain it? Sounded about as likely as finding Mew under a truck! Of course, it does work… and that’s about the most I can say. Schoolyard chatter quickly moved on to new leaks and lies. Shedinja’s allure became its undoing as myths were far more compelling than truths. It’s now notable as a historical footnote and its unique Bug/Ghost dual-typing. That’s more than can be said for a lot of the entries in this category, but nonetheless disappointing for such a conceptually cool Pokémon.

Klinklang #601 There’s not a lot working in Klinklang’s favour. Its design is simultaneously basic, even among Gen 5’s wave of inanimate object Pokémon, and also derivative of Magneton. It’s therefore not too surprising that this gearhead wouldn’t leave much of an impact. However, I do believe it has the potential to earn a renewed residency in the minds of fans by having it utilise its utilitarian design to help keep the Pokémon world running. For example, imagine a city running on Klinglang-powered machinery, or gadgets that could be brought alive by a Klinglang in your party. That sort of worldbuilding is what Klinglang is destined for.

Zarude #893 This mythical primate was never made available beyond a few online distribution events that occurred a year or more after the release of Sword and Shield (let alone after both its expansion packs were available). It’s highly possible that most Sword and Shield players never even learned of Zarude’s existence because of its late addition. Many who did still had a hard time finding love in their heart for this monkey due to a lack of an in-game event to give it the context it desperately needed. Zarude could see a renaissance if The Pokémon Company decides to reintroduce it with expanded prominence, but for now, it’s a bit of a non-entity.

Dhelmise #781 The concept behind Dhelmise is cool enough: a rusty, seaweed-strapped anchor that can supposedly knock out Wailord in one attack (Pokémon battles don’t back up this claim). The reality is that it’s ultimately just a possessed anchor, something that wasn’t particularly novel by the time of its Gen 7 introduction. It’s well themed for the tropical Alolan archipelago, but then again, so are many of that region’s newcomers. Still, I give props to Game Freak for giving wacky ideas like this a shot, even if they don’t always catch on. For better or worse, they can’t all be Garbodor.

Maractus #556 As the second Cactus Pokémon to lay its roots in the franchise, Maractus needed a bit more going for it to stand out. Namely, it’s a type of single-evolution Pokémon that feels like it shouldn’t be standalone. The design concept of maracas growing out of its head is the perfect setup for an evolution to run with. Without one, it felt like borderline Gen. 5 filler added so that generation wouldn't include any old monsters until its post-game. I hoped that Legends Z-A might’ve given it a plus-up in the form of a mega evolution, but with that opportunity gone, who knows if Maractus will ever get the treatment it deserves.

Huntail #367 and Gorebyss #368 These two share an evolutionary base Pokémon in the adorable Clamperl, yet neither share in its fandom. In fact, it wasn’t until researching for this article that I remembered Clamperl even had evolutions at all! Perhaps that’s because both require trading, which has always been a somewhat frustrating (even if understandably flavourful) barrier to using certain Pokémon, especially if you’re a solo player like me. I have to imagine that’s also true for many others whose only encounters with Huntail and Gorebyss came through trainer battles or rare in-the-wild scenarios. It’s a shame because these groovy, psychedelic eels have been waiting over two decades for their moment in the sun. Or perhaps they just prefer the deep ocean, in which case, live your best lives, sea misfits.

Stakataka #805 The alien nature of Ultra Beasts makes them all inherent misfits of the Pokémon universe, but that’s also why some have been fondly remembered. Stakataka isn’t usually part of those conversations, though. Its stone colossus design isn’t particularly original or memorable, especially when you consider that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced the strikingly similar Guardians months prior. Plus, appearing exclusively in 3DS games that launched after the Switch rocked the world was a surefire way to not rock the world. Still, if Ultra Beasts ever come back, Stakataka might find its footing.