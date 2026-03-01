30 Pokémon You Probably Forgot That Deserve A Second Chance

Given Pokémon’s roaring popularity for three decades straight, it’s a sheer numbers game to figure that each of its titular beasts is someone’s favourite. It’s also true that over 1,000 Pokémon can’t all share the limelight, meaning some are bound to fade into obscurity.
While the most popular Pokémon take centre stage for the franchise’s 30th anniversary, I figured space should be made to honour the PokéMisfits that didn’t stand the test of time. These include oddities that only the staunchest Poké Maniacs will recall, others of minor notoriety that deserve more love, and phased-out mascots. While they may be easily written off as sideshows, these Pokémon still played roles (in some cases, infamously) in keeping the franchise on top for all these years.
Before jumping in, a quick note: I left out Gen 9 'newcomers' as their legacies are still being written. I also had regional variants, mega evolutions, and their ilk take a seat to keep the proceedings simpler.
30 PokéMisfits That Deserve More Love
First up, PokéWho?
This category covers Pokémon that many straight-up forgot about. They’re sure to have their fans — that’s true of any Pokémon — but by and large, they never caught on, or only enjoyed fleeting relevancy...
Shedinja (#292)
If there’s one element of the Pokémon fandom that I’ll forever miss, it’s the schoolyard tall tales that kids told each other when we didn’t have easy internet access. By Gen 3, scepticism had set in, making me disbelieve Shedinja’s existence.
I have to keep a spot in my party empty and have a spare Poké Ball to obtain it? Sounded about as likely as finding Mew under a truck!
Of course, it does work… and that’s about the most I can say. Schoolyard chatter quickly moved on to new leaks and lies. Shedinja’s allure became its undoing as myths were far more compelling than truths. It’s now notable as a historical footnote and its unique Bug/Ghost dual-typing. That’s more than can be said for a lot of the entries in this category, but nonetheless disappointing for such a conceptually cool Pokémon.
Klinklang #601
There’s not a lot working in Klinklang’s favour. Its design is simultaneously basic, even among Gen 5’s wave of inanimate object Pokémon, and also derivative of Magneton. It’s therefore not too surprising that this gearhead wouldn’t leave much of an impact.
However, I do believe it has the potential to earn a renewed residency in the minds of fans by having it utilise its utilitarian design to help keep the Pokémon world running. For example, imagine a city running on Klinglang-powered machinery, or gadgets that could be brought alive by a Klinglang in your party.
That sort of worldbuilding is what Klinglang is destined for.
Zarude #893
This mythical primate was never made available beyond a few online distribution events that occurred a year or more after the release of Sword and Shield (let alone after both its expansion packs were available). It’s highly possible that most Sword and Shield players never even learned of Zarude’s existence because of its late addition. Many who did still had a hard time finding love in their heart for this monkey due to a lack of an in-game event to give it the context it desperately needed.
Zarude could see a renaissance if The Pokémon Company decides to reintroduce it with expanded prominence, but for now, it’s a bit of a non-entity.
Dhelmise #781
The concept behind Dhelmise is cool enough: a rusty, seaweed-strapped anchor that can supposedly knock out Wailord in one attack (Pokémon battles don’t back up this claim). The reality is that it’s ultimately just a possessed anchor, something that wasn’t particularly novel by the time of its Gen 7 introduction.
It’s well themed for the tropical Alolan archipelago, but then again, so are many of that region’s newcomers. Still, I give props to Game Freak for giving wacky ideas like this a shot, even if they don’t always catch on. For better or worse, they can’t all be Garbodor.
Maractus #556
As the second Cactus Pokémon to lay its roots in the franchise, Maractus needed a bit more going for it to stand out. Namely, it’s a type of single-evolution Pokémon that feels like it shouldn’t be standalone. The design concept of maracas growing out of its head is the perfect setup for an evolution to run with.
Without one, it felt like borderline Gen. 5 filler added so that generation wouldn't include any old monsters until its post-game. I hoped that Legends Z-A might’ve given it a plus-up in the form of a mega evolution, but with that opportunity gone, who knows if Maractus will ever get the treatment it deserves.
Huntail #367 and Gorebyss #368
These two share an evolutionary base Pokémon in the adorable Clamperl, yet neither share in its fandom. In fact, it wasn’t until researching for this article that I remembered Clamperl even had evolutions at all!
Perhaps that’s because both require trading, which has always been a somewhat frustrating (even if understandably flavourful) barrier to using certain Pokémon, especially if you’re a solo player like me. I have to imagine that’s also true for many others whose only encounters with Huntail and Gorebyss came through trainer battles or rare in-the-wild scenarios.
It’s a shame because these groovy, psychedelic eels have been waiting over two decades for their moment in the sun. Or perhaps they just prefer the deep ocean, in which case, live your best lives, sea misfits.
Stakataka #805
The alien nature of Ultra Beasts makes them all inherent misfits of the Pokémon universe, but that’s also why some have been fondly remembered. Stakataka isn’t usually part of those conversations, though. Its stone colossus design isn’t particularly original or memorable, especially when you consider that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced the strikingly similar Guardians months prior.
Plus, appearing exclusively in 3DS games that launched after the Switch rocked the world was a surefire way to not rock the world. Still, if Ultra Beasts ever come back, Stakataka might find its footing.
The Gen. 8 Fossil Quartet (Dracozolt #880, Arctozolt #881, Dracovish #882, and Arctovish #883)
Uhhhhhhh, so yeah.
First, for those keeping count at home, this is one of two scenarios where I’m lumping all four of these… Pokémon?... into one listing since they’re all cut from the same cloth of combining two fossils to create genetic monstrosities.
The Frankenstein creations that this resulted in might be more believable as something found in Silent Hill. In fact, their mere existence is that level of unsettling, which I suppose will be the feature for many players. For others, we’d rather forget.
That said, I’m open-minded. Game Freak, game on. The ball’s in your court to make me love these patchwork Pokémon.
Next up, The Under-Appreciated Misfits.
The Pokémon in this category have a steady presence in the franchise but don’t get the love they deserve. Whether they live in infamy or are overshadowed by their immediate peers, let’s give these beasties a second look on the second page...
I'd never forget...
I'd only confuse Lotad and Lombre, I guess, going off of yesterday's quiz.
I never understood why the Water gym leader in Hoenn never had Huntail or Gorebyss on his team. What a missed opportunity.
As a Maractus fan... Yeah it needs more love
I never forgot any of these, some are even among my favourites.
Rattata, Smoochum, Scizor, Murkrow and Machamp.
Zarude is still the only Pokemon I'm missing from my living dex, and they don't let you search for it on the GTS.
What are some of these random selections? No one forgot Jynx and Munchlax. Stakataka and the Tapus are some of the most viable in competitive play. Shedinja's Wonder Guard is the envy of all Pokemon and trainers. Dewott as part of the starter evolution line is near automatically part of memory.
Overall nice article, there are a couple of aspects that should be addressed though - for example the actual origin of Jynx which is Ganguro fashion, Victini being designed after the V sign first and foremost and the biggest one, the lack of Clefairy among the abandoned mascots when apparently "Pikachu replaced Pippi as the central character when the Pokémon TV series was introduced" (Pippi is Clefairy's Japanese name and by the way, it's also the protagonist of the oldest Pokémon manga)... and considering how big of a Pokémon fan I am as shown also by the abovementioned it's unsurprising that I haven't forgotten any of the mentioned Pokémon, but I absolutely agree that they deserve a second chance!
Dhelmise and Yamask are amongst my favorite mons, Victini is probably my favorite mythical and I adore the Tapus.
