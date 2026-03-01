As we head into the third month of 2026, there's plenty to be looking forward to once you've dragged yourselves away from the shambling hordes of Raccoon City and the two other Resident Evils that dropped on Switch 2 last week.

There's a new Pokémon spin-off, for starters, followed by the return of Fatal Frame, the third Monster Hunter Stories game, and Nintendo's capping off the month with a trip for Mario and co. to Bellabel Park. And that's before we even get to April, which kicks off with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in the cinemas.

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for March & April 2026

Pokémon Pokopia - 5th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Bringing life-sim, Animal Crossing-style elements to the world of Pokémon, you might say that we should have been playing a game like this years ago. Better late than never, though.

As noted above, the physical edition of this is a Game-Key Card - to date, a lone outlier in Nintendo-published Switch 2 games.

Play as a Ditto that has transformed to look like a human! Find and befriend your fellow Pokémon, carve out a life for yourself, and work together with Professor Tangrowth to build a town for everyone to live in. Learn the moves of your fellow Pokémon to change the land, such as Bulbasaur’s Leafage to make the wild grass grow. You can also use abilities to transform and navigate the world around you, such as crossing water with Lapras’s Surf.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - 12th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

If a triple hit of Resident Evil hasn't left you sufficiently brown-trousered, how about a (second) remake of one of the most chilling horror games ever? This one's a Game-Key Card, too.

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE is a Japanese horror adventure game and serves as a full remake of the second instalment in the FATAL FRAME (PROJECT ZERO) series. The story follows twin sisters Mio and Mayu as they wander into an abandoned village infested with wraiths. The only way to defend against them is with the use of the Camera Obscura.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - 13th March (Switch 2, Game-Key Card)

Capcom's back just a couple of weeks after Requiem with the third entry in this excellent Monster Hunter side-series. We're keen to see how it compares to the previous entries in this soon-to-be trilogy.

And yes, another Game-Key Card (last one).

Azuria and Vermeil: two countries, on a path to destruction.

When all hope seems lost, an egg is found. Inside is a Rathalos, a species thought to be extinct.

But this quavering light of hope is quickly extinguished, giving way to the darkness of despair.

Born from the egg is not a single Rathalos, but twins, bearing the Skyscale marking that hearkens back to the disastrous civil war of 200 years prior.

And at the end of March, it's a second round of Wonder with added minigames and Rosalina and Luma joining the crew of playable characters just in time for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to drop on 1st April. Fingers crossed this upgrade has enough substance to warrant another meetup.

• Explore Bellabel Park, an area newly discovered within the Flower Kingdom with your friends and play various multiplayer attractions

• Take on all seven of the Koopalings in newly added boss courses scattered throughout the Flower Kingdom

• Choose from an even larger cast of characters in this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game, which now adds Rosalina and Co-Star Luma to the existing cast

• Grab the Super Flower Pot power-up to transform into a flower form and throw flowers

• Even if your friends don’t have the game, play with them using GameShare locally or online



Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 16th April (Switch 1)

There's still life in Switch 1 yet, and Tomodachi Life (and the as-yet-undated Rhythm Heaven Groove) look to be sending the old console into the sunset on a high.

Create Mii characters based on anyone you’d like and watch the fun and drama unfold on an island you create and customize.

Watch over your island and stumble upon little LOL moments as you get to know your Miis (and they get to know each other). Will they become friends, sweethearts, or perhaps something more complicated? Only time will tell!

This minor Upgrade Pack for 2025's Switch update of the Wii U original dropped out of the blue in February, but Nintendo is giving this Switch 2 Edition the physical treatment in mid-April. It's proved to be a little divisive amongst fans, although it's difficult to say no to a solid 60fps upgrade.

Of course, if you already own the first game, you can just buy the Upgrade Pack separately on the eShop. If you don't, this NS2 Edition will also work on Switch 1.

Join up with BLADE to explore the planet Mira and help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction, now with a faster frame rate (up to 60 fps) and enhanced resolution (up to 4K).



Pragmata - April 24th (Switch 2)

Capcom's so hot right now, coming off the back of RE and then Monster Hunter straight into new IP Pragmata, all releasing in the window of just over one month. We've got our fingers crossed for yet more quality.

As with all Capcom's physical output, this one's a Game-Key Card.

After a chance encounter, spacefarer Hugh Williams and android Diana make their way through a lunar research station as they look to escape and find their way back to Earth. Diana Hacks open enemy armor to create openings for Hugh to take down the enemy with his varied arsenal of firearms.



More Upcoming Games for March & April 2026



As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch 1 & 2 retail games launching in the next couple of months (and a bit beyond).

