'Hello, Mario!' App For Switch Updated To Version 1.0.2 A small update and a new stop-motion short

Original Story: Nintendo announced a new 'My Mario' campaign for parents and children in August, which included a whole range of products as well as a Mario-themed smartphone and Switch app.

In an update, the Japanese firm has now announced a new Yoshi-themed app for Switch and mobile devices. Like the Mario one, children and parents will be able to interact with this particular character's face in all sorts of fun and interactive ways.

The app will be released for free on the Japanese Switch eShop on 18th November 2025, and will also go live on the App Store and Google Play on the same date. Here's a rough translation about what you can expect, along with another look:

"Stretch out Yoshi's tongue to eat items, or have different colored Yoshis appear from eggs. Have fun playing with this mysterious Yoshi, who shows off a variety of expressions. "After playing for a while, Yoshi will fall asleep. You can't play while he's asleep, so use this as a guide for when your child is resting."

If you didn't test out the original 'Hello, Mario' app, we went hands on with it here on Nintendo Life. Here's our own summary:

"For the most part, this is an interactive soundboard. Mario's ever-grinning face pops up in the middle of the screen, and you're free to squish and squash it in any way you please, all while he utters the general chorus of "Ooh!", "Haa!", and "Wa-Haa!" with every poke. "...Nintendo couldn't resist adding a little bit of 'game' to the whole affair. Spinning Mario's face in a circle or firing him through a pipe (also accessed from the menu) brings up a little bubble-popping challenge, where you can tap the bubbles or drag Mario's face into them, each pushing a counter up towards 100. Nothing outside of a small confetti burst happens when you reach triple-digits, but it's just enough to hit every beat in that 3-5-year age bracket"

Nintendo has also announced a bunch of other Yoshi-themed products today as part of its ongoing 'My Mario' campaign. This includes toys, board books, and even standalone wooden block amiibo sets for Yoshi, Peach and Luigi.