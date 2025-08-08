Nintendo has today announced it's releasing a new line of Mario-themed products, videos and even an app designed for parents and their children.

The free smart device and Switch app is officially titled 'Hello, Mario!' and allows kids to interact with Mario's face. Based on the description, it sounds a bit like the Super Mario 64 start menu feature, allowing you to interact with a 3D version of Mario's head.

"A free smart device app and Nintendo Switch software that children can play intuitively by pulling Mario’s face, or turning it around and around on the screen. Mario will react in various ways based on the player’s input, allowing parents and young children to play together and enjoy each reaction they see."

This app will be made available for free on both of these platforms on 26th August 2025 and is published by Nintendo. It will require "iOS 15 or Android 6.0 or later" to play.

As for the rest of this "My Mario" line, Nintendo is also releasing two wooden block sets and a 'Hello, Mario!' Board Book. One small but interesting detail about the wooden block sets is that each of the characters can be used as an amiibo figure in "compatible games".

Along with this, it's also got some visual content lined up, including a series of 'It's Me, Mario!' stop-motion short videos.

This will feature Mario showing off "a variety of expressions and movements" with each video approximately one minute in length. These will air for free on the 'My Mario' official website and "other" channels.

Nintendo also has some other products planned such as apparel, general goods and plush toys. This same series is scheduled to be released outside of Japan at the beginning of 2026. This news arrives ahead of Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations this September.