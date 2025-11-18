In August, Nintendo launched a new 'My Mario' campaign in Japan designed for parents and their children. This included an interactive app called Hello, Mario! for the Switch and smart devices.

Although this app is a bit different to Nintendo's usual offerings, it seems it will still receive the same type of support - with the company today rolling out Version 1.0.2. Here's a translation of the official patch notes from Nintendo's website:

Hello, Mario! - Ver. 1.0.2 (18th November 2025)

General

In the screen after starting the software, a warning message for parents has been added.

When in TV mode or table mode, the HOME button, etc. can be operated without disconnecting the controller.

This app is currently exclusive to Japan, but if you have access to a Japanese Nintendo account, you can still download it on your system and try it out. Here's the official description, and we also shared some impressions when it was released.

"A free smart device app and Nintendo Switch software that children can play intuitively by pulling Mario’s face, or turning it around and around on the screen. Mario will react in various ways based on the player’s input, allowing parents and young children to play together and enjoy each reaction they see."

This update to the Hello, Mario! app follows the announcement of a similar Yoshi app earlier this month. The 'My Mario' line of products is scheduled to be made available outside of Japan early next year.

Alongside this app update today, Nintendo has also released a new My Mario Stop-Motion video. Here it is: