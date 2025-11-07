Nintendo's 'My Mario' campaign has lifted the lid on multiple Yoshi-themed announcements today, and apart from the new app, there'll also be a new singing and talking Yoshi released later this month.

This fluffy Yoshi, available on 18th November 2025, is a toy that will flap its arms, sway from side to side, talk and sing. It comes with 13 different voice lines and has two melodies: "Yoshi's Story" and "Yoshi's Song".

When you press the musical note on the bottom of Yoshi's foot, you can swap between the "talking mode" and "melody mode". Here's a look:

Apart from this, there'll also be a plush Yoshi, sitting Yoshi with a blanket, and Yoshi rattle released on the same date. All of these items can be hand-washed, making them easy to clean. And last but not least is a Yoshi board book releasing on 20th November 2025.

Once again, Nintendo has also announced a new Yoshi Switch and mobile app, as well as more standalone wood block amiibo sets.