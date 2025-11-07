When Nintendo kicked off its 'My Mario' campaign for parents and children in August, it also announced a new 'wood block' sets doubling as amiibo were on the way.

It's now revealed three more wood block sets. This includes standalone three-piece sets for Yoshi, Peach and Luigi. This follows the announcement of a three-piece set for Mario (priced at 2,980 yen) and a 30-piece set including every amiibo & multiple blocks.

Here's a look at each of these three-piece sets:

So, if you weren't interested in the bigger and more expensive set, it seems you'll be able to pick up each of these characters individually.

These standalone 'My Mario' wood block amiibo will be available at Nintendo Stores in Japan on 18th November 2025 - the same date as the release of the new Yoshi app for Switch and mobile devices.