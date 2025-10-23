Two new unlisted Switch 2 lifestyle commercials for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond have been spotted on Nintendo's official YouTube page. They're titled "Power Up Your Holidays", so we'll seemingly be seeing them in the lead up to the Christmas season.

Although these new trailers are only around 16 seconds each and spend a lot of that time focused on the player, they apparently include some spoilers about Samus' new adventure – so we would advise you navigate away from this page right now if you don't want to ruin any surprises for yourself.

Right, with this warning out of the way, you can see two bosses. One is called Xelios (a new "spherical" boss) and the other is known as Carvex (a "plant" boss which you might have already seen). We've taken screen captures, just in case Nintendo's trailers end up disappearing. You can see them at the bottom of these videos:

Nintendo has also ramped up its coverage of all-things Metroid this week with a bunch of other Metroid-related announcements. This includes the release of the Metroid II soundtrack on Nintendo Music, and also some promotion of the upcoming Metroid Prime 1-3 art book. Nintendo has added a new Metroid reward to the My Nintendo Store, too.