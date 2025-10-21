Ahead of the arrival of Metroid Prime 4 later this year, why not take a trip to the past with some Metroid II: Return of Samus jams?

This title originally made its debut on the Game Boy in 1991/92, and now the entire soundtrack is available to listen to on the Switch Online Nintendo Music app. As usual, you'll need to be an active subscriber if you want to listen to these songs on this app.

All up, there are a total of 19 tracks, with the entire album length apparently a 30-minute runtime.





This particular album joins existing Metroid titles on the Nintendo Music app service including Metroid Prime, and the original NES and Famicom Metroid albums.