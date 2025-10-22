The upcoming Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective art book delves into a heck of a lot of information from the original trilogy, primarily from notes provided by long-time producer Kensuke Tanabe.

Fans have been speculating about the prospect of a Metroid Prime 2: Echoes remaster/remake for quite some time now, and interestingly, the book actually somehow teases and debunks such a concept in one go.

The following quote from Tanabe regarding Echoes' multiplayer mode seemingly confirms that a remake isn't in development, and nor is it currently being planned. But at the same time, it kind of reads like a bit of a tease, right?

"Retro completed the multiplayer mode without compromising on quality even under such challenging conditions. Being of its time, it was designed for local play, so the number of players who actually experienced it might not have been very large. If it is remade, I would be delighted for more people to have the chance to experience it."

Gosh, who knows... Either way, it's seems likely at this point that we won't be seeing anything of the sort until well after the launch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which drops on 4th December 2025.

We'd sure love to see it, though. And Metroid Prime 3: Corruption while you're at it please, Nintendo!