Another week, another showcase! This time, it's the turn of Nintendo's Indie World, which returns today with its first presentation of 2026.

The event is set to kick off in just a few minutes, promising "roughly 15 minutes of news and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch". The Japanese presentation sits a little longer at 25 minutes, so there may well be bonus announcements to look out for there, too.

Here's the exact time that today's Indie World gets underway in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Tue) AEDT

As for what we can expect from this one, well, your guess is as good as ours. Indie World presentations always give our wishlists (and backlogs) a healthy bump, so let's prepare for a good one!

We're almost at start time, so get comfy, grab 15 minutes-worth of drinks and snacks, and watch along with us below.