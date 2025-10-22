Nintendo is shortly launched Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective, a new art book looking at concept art for the original trilogy on GameCube and Wii (with a small section dedicated to Metroid Prime Remastered).

Speaking of the more recent Switch remaster, the book reveals that Retro Studios had originally proposed completely new cutscenes for the game. However, in a producer's note, Kensuke Tanabe confirmed that he opted against this approach.

"When the project first started, Retro proposed an idea regarding cutscenes – that we create entirely new ones. The prototype cutscene they presented was undeniably impressive, with a high level of quality.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

"However, I came to the decision to closely observe the cutscenes from the GameCube version and replicate them essentially as they were. The reason for this choice was that the cutscenes were not created solely for dramatic effect; they also played a role in conveying gameplay-relevant information to the player. Each scene was carefully crafted with this purpose in mind. Retro demonstrated exceptional professionalism and fully adhered to this direction."

Interesting, huh? It's hard to imagine what this cutscene prototype might have looked like, but our assumption is that it might have been something akin to Halo 2: Anniversary. That game, remastered by Halo Studios (then 343 Industries) took the original Bungie-created cutscenes and revamped them from the ground up.

Still, we fully understand Tanabe's reasoning here. The cutscenes do provide a lot of information to the player regarding gameplay mechanics, so we can't be too mad. The final product looks pretty amazing as it is, after all!