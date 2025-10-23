Metroid Prime 4: Beyond lands on the Switch 2 and Switch this December, and ahead of the long-awaited release, Nintendo is celebrating the Metroid series in all sorts of ways.

It's now offering a special Metroid Desktop Metal Display, based on the original NES release. It's exclusive to Switch Online members in the US right now, will set you back 1000 Platinum Points (shipping fees apply) and is "available while supplies last". Here's the official rundown and product dimensions:

Elevate your desk with the classic Metroid™ metal display—only for Nintendo Switch Online members!

Display your passion for the iconic Metroid™ game with this exclusive metal desktop display, available to anyone with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Featuring the classic original NES™ package art on a metal panel, this piece rests on a sleek black acrylic base etched with the My Nintendo logo. It's a stylish and nostalgic tribute for any fan or collector who's ventured through Zebes and faced the Space Pirates. This product comes with a protective film on both sides. If you find the film is old or stubborn, gently warm it with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive, then carefully peel it off. Please avoid overheating the metal surface. Also, be aware that the panel edges may be sharp—handle with care. Panel: 5 in x 7.125 in

Thickness: 1 mm

Base: 5 in x 1.2 in x 0.8 in

This new metal display joins existing ones based on Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario Bros. 3.

This week, Nintendo also added the Metroid II: Return of Samus soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app. News is also beginning to pop up online about the Metroid Prime 1-3 art book, and there's even a free digital sample.