The latest UK charts data is in, and as expected, Resident Evil Requiem has claimed the top spot following its launch on 27th February 2026.

Switch 2 sits at the bottom of the platform split, contributing 4% of the overall launch sales. With that said, however, The Game Business' Christopher Dring has stated that Requiem's sales on Switch 2 are "broadly the same" as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition last year. He also says that Requiem did more in its first week than Mario Tennis Fever, while its overall physical sales eclipse both Resident Evil 4 remake and Resident Evil Village.

That's not all from Resi though, as the Resident Evil Generation Pack also makes the top 10 to land at number 3. This version is exclusive to the Switch 2 and contains Requiem along with 7: Biohazard and Village. All releases on the Switch 2 are Game-Key Cards, but this doesn't seem to have stifled Requiem's early success too much.

Elsewhere, Tales of Berseria Remastered also made its debut, albeit much further down the list at number 20. Switch made up 38% of the sales here, with PS5 taking the lion's share at 54%.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 54%, PC 36%, Xbox 6%, Switch 2 4% 2 2 Mario Kart World NEW 3 Resident Evil Generation Pack NEW 4 World of Warcraft: Midnight 10 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 60%, PS4 39%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% 4 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% 15 7 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 59%, PS5 20%, Xbox 14%, Switch 6% 13 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 99%, Xbox 1%, Switch 0% 6 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 25 10 Monster Hunter Wilds 1 11 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 46%, Switch 24%, Switch 2 11%, PS4 10% 5 12 Minecraft 8 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 78%, Switch 2 22% 11 14 Grand Theft Auto V 17 15 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 19 16 Donkey Kong Bananza 37 17 Lego City Undercover PS4 91%, Switch 8%, Xbox 0% 3 18 Reanimal PS5 70%, Switch 2 20%, Xbox 10% 9 19 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 53%, PC 34%, PS5 13%, Xbox 0% NEW 20 Tales of Berseria Remastered PS5 54%, Switch 38%, Xbox 8% 7 21 Mario Tennis Fever

- 22 Mortal Kombat X 31 23 Resident Evil 2

- 24 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

35 25 Resident Evil 3

- 26 Mad Max

24 27 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

20 28 Nintendo Switch Sports

NEW 29 Evercade The Turrican Collection

22 30 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 28 31 Tekken 8

21 32 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 54%, Switch 2 36%, Xbox 10% 23 33 Star Wars Outlaws PS5 55%, Switch 2 35%, Xbox 10% 18 34 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

36 35 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

33 36 Ghost of Yotei

- 37 Street Fighter 6

- 38 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

30 39 Just Dance 2026 Edition

- 40 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

