It's fair to say that we were unimpressed with Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game when it arrived (precisely when it meant to) on Switch last year. It was buggy, ugly and, worst of all, boring. But Weta Workshop has tried to put some of that in the rear-view mirror, as it has today announced that a Switch 2 version will arrive on 25th March — which just so happens to be Tolkien Reading Day.

This Switch 2 version will be available as a free upgrade for anyone already with the S1 base game, so there's no need to worry about second breakfast purchasing this time around.

The dev hasn't shared any specifics for what this Switch 2 version entails at the time of writing, but we'd have to assume that improved performance, visuals, and stability are at the top of the list. Looking at the new footage in the reveal trailer (above), things are certainly looking a bit smoother on the new hardware, but it's perhaps not quite as night-and-day as we would have hoped.

Hey, hopefully it's a step in the right direction. We don't want to have to go there and back again only to discover that things are still messy.