Accessory manufacturers GameSir and Hyperkin have joined forces to produce a fully modular controller that's compatible with the Switch and Switch 2: the GameSir x Hyperkin X5 Alteron.

Ignoring the terrible name for a moment, this thing actually looks pretty neat. Utilising an extendable telescopic arm design, you can clip it onto your Switch, Switch 2, iPhone, iPad, or Android devices for instant handheld play. It also comes with Bluetooth technology to allow for PC gaming, if you wish.

The biggest draw, however, is the modular design. You can swap out the front modules to completely customise your controller's layout, with options ranging from a fight pad design to faithful (ish) recreations of the GameCube and N64 controllers.

It also comes with a host of modern features that you'd come to expect from controllers these days, including triggers that can swap between tactile, micro-switch functionality to full Hall Effect analogue functionality. Similarly, the capacitive sticks come with the ability to alter their height to ensure maximum comfort for each individual player.

It all sounds lovely on paper, but we do wonder if this 'Jack of all Trades' approach will work out for Gamesir and Hyperkin. CES 2026 attendees can get an in-person view of an early model of the X5 Alteron, but we'll have to wait and see if this thing can be a legitimate contender in a world jam-packed with third-party controllers.

There's no word on when the X5 Alteron will launch, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.