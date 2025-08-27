Circana has released data for game and hardware sales for July 2025 in the US, and despite a competitive month, Donkey Kong Bananza has made a bit of a splash.

Shared by Mat Piscatella on Bluesky, DK's latest adventure was the third best-selling game of the month, beaten only by EA Sports College Football 26 and EA Sports MVP Bundle. It's sandwiched between the two sports releases and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

What makes this more impressive is that, as always with US sales data, Nintendo's figures only include physical sales. Now, given that EA Sports College Football is huge in North America, it's unlikely DK could've surpassed it, but who knows!

Content - Year-to-date spending on non-mobile video game subscription services is now 19% higher than a year ago, at $3.6B. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-08-27T13:00:09.710Z

We do know a couple of other things, though. For one, Donkey Kong Bananza is, unsurprisingly, the best-selling Switch 2 game of the month. Right behind it, however, is Super Mario Party Jamboree, which got a boost thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV upgrade.

Tony Hawk's, Mario Kart 8, and Minecraft round out the top five. Mario Kart World has slipped from first to sixth, but don't forget, most people probably bought the game via the Switch 2 bundle, and those sales aren't included here.

Content - July 2025 Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games on Nintendo Platforms - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-08-27T13:00:09.719Z

One last big break for DK — just on July's sales alone, the leader of the bunch has broken into the top 20 best-selling games of 2025. That's quite a feat on just physical sales alone.

Whether Bananza will stay in the top 20 remains to be seen — we have a busy few months coming up, after all. Nintendo hasn't released overall sales figures for the game just yet, and the next financial results aren't due until November. But we do know it's selling pretty well in both the UK and Japan, so let's hope for good news.

Let us know what you think of these results in the comments.