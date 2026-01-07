After its announcement back in September 2025, The Pokémon Company has today lifted the lid on the theme for its upcoming Natural History Museum pop-up store, and it's all about Pokécology.

Don't worry, we had to Google it too. For those wondering, 'Pokécology' is the study of Pokémon based on their assigned habitats. It all stems from Yoshinari Yonehara's Pokécology: An Illustrated Guide to Pokémon Ecology, the best-selling Japanese Pokémon book, which, conveniently, will be getting an English translation later this year.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

What this means for the merch is a whole lot of dino vibes. The Pokémon Company has already revealed a handful of pieces you can expect to find if you're lucky enough to hold a ticket to the pop-up store (now sold out), including a dinosaur Pokémon print, special pins, a research notes Pikachu tote, and a plushie of that same Electric Type hugging the museum itself.

The Pokémon Company also revealed a special oversized TCG promo card to mark the collaboration, which shows Pikachu walking the museum's iconic central hall. This card will be available from select UK retailers from 30th January.

All of this merch and more will be available in the museum's Cranbourne Boutique shop from 26th Jan - 19th April.

For those who couldn't snag a ticket to the collaboration, TPC has confirmed that a selection of the exclusive items will be available on both The Pokémon Center and the Natural History Museum's online stores — just brace yourselves for the dreaded 'Sold Out' messages...

On a related note, The Pokémon Company yesterday shared more details on London's other upcoming pop-up store at next month's European International Championships. Gosh, it's a hell of a time to be nursing that post-holiday bank balance.