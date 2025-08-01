Nintendo's latest financial results are live, and the platform holder has confirmed Switch 2 hardware sales "exceeding 6 million units globally in the seven weeks after launch."

Switch 2 launched on 5th June and today's Q1 financial report includes figures up to the end of that month. The stated figure of "more than 6 million" accounts for sales past that date, though, to approximately 24th July (seven weeks post-launch).

As of 30th June, Nintendo had sold 5.82 million Switch 2s (3.5 million in the first four days) along with 5.63 million copies of Mario Kart World, including the digital downloads included in the popular Mario Kart hardware bundle. Overall Switch 2 software sales totalled 8.67 million units.

For comparison, the original Switch managed to shift 0.98 million units in the same period, down from 2.1 million in the same quarter last year (-53.5%), bringing it to a lifetime total of 153.10 million units so far. Switch 1 software sales came in at 24.4 million, down from 30.64 million in Q1 last year (-20.4%).

Here's the regional breakdown for Switch 2 hardware sales:

Japan: 1.27 million

The Americas: 2.08 million

Europe: 1.34 million

Other: 1.13 million

As you'd expect following a successful console launch, gross profit increased 21.4% year-on-year (to 185.1 billion yen), although the lower profit made on the newer hardware meant profit margins declined 29.5 points to 32.3%.

Nintendo's forecast to sell 15 million Switch 2 units this financial year remains unchanged from its May forecasts. The company expects to sell 45 million software units in the same period.

The report states that demand for the new system is exceeding supply "in many countries, and we regret the inconvenience this is causing our consumers."

tl;dr: Switch 2 sold like hotcakes, Mario Kart World has a crazy-good attach rate (as you'd expect), and Nintendo's new generation is off to a very solid, record-breaking start.