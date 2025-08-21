Update [ ]: After a rating was spotted in the US last month for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, another one has now popped up. This time, the title has been rated in Brazil for ages 14 and up (@necrolipe via GoNintendo). Again, this hopefully means a release date will be locked in soon.

Original Story: After a restart, delays and an incredibly long wait, it appears Retro Studios' anticipated release Metroid Prime 4: Beyond may have finally been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

A rating has recently been spotted on Nintendo's website in the US, taking it from "Rating Pending" to a 'T' for "Teen" classification.

The currently attached description on the same page references animated blood and violence. As noted by Metroid fan site Shinesparkers, this age rating would be consistent with the main Metroid Prime games before the fourth entry.

Here is ESRB's basic summary of this age rating, describing what a game under this classification may contain. The guide on its website also goes into detail about "interactive elements" referenced by the rating above.

"Teen - content is generally suitable for ages 13 and up. May contain violence, suggestive themes, crude humor, minimal blood, simulated gambling and/or infrequent use of strong language."

The ratings for Metroid Prime Remastered, 2 and 3 in this same region contained "animated blood" and "violence". The classification and "rating summary" for Beyond has not gone live on ESRB's official website yet, so if there are any changes or updates, we'll let you know.

This discovery follows the game being rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee in July, so hopefully, all this recent activity means an official release date isn't too far away. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is currently targeting a 2025 launch and the Switch 2 version will include enhanced resolution and frame rate as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

Nintendo's lineup of games for the remainder of this year is already looking quite busy, with the new Pokémon game scheduled for October and Kirby Air Riders now locked in for November.