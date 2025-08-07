Gamescom Titles
Nintendo will be making an appearance at this year's Gamescom, and it looks like the company's full line-up of games has been revealed (thanks, Games Wirtschaft). It's a doozy, folks.

Included in the selection are the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends Z-A, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Hades II. While not definitiively confirmed, we can reasonably assume that these will all be playable on the Switch 2.

Many of the titles scheduled to appear have yet to receive firm release dates, but Prime 4, Hades II, and Elden Ring are, at the very least, supposedly due to launch at some point this year.

Here's a look at every title making an appearance:

Nintendo's booth will be located to the right in the entrance to Hall 9, right next to The Pokémon Company. Those who check in at the booth with their Nintendo Account will reportedly also receive an exclusive pin.

Will you be attending Gamescom this year? Which of the aforementioned titles will you be keen to check out? Let us know with a comment.

