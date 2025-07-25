Of all of Nintendo's big releases for the Switch 2, only two are missing release dates, with one of those being Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — coming to both Switch 1 and 2 — the long awaited entry in Retro Studio's acclaimed series.

However, as rumours of a Nintendo Direct continue to build, a rating for the game in South Korea (shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit) has fans hopeful that the game isn't far off.

The rating doesn't really give away anything, but it looks like it was filed on 10th July 2025 but was only published today.

Metroid Prime 4 has been a long time coming, so many fans are scrambling for any sliver of information they can get. As always, a rating doesn't mean anything, so try to keep your expectations in-check.

But, as we mentioned above, the timing also lines up with those Nintendo Direct rumours, with NateTheHate reiterating that one is still coming this month. Since then, VGC has also said that reports of a Direct "match up" with what the outlet has also heard.

With next week being the final week of July, will we see a Direct? And, will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond get a release date? Time will tell. That London Underground poster blunder got us all a bit too excited...

Let us know how excited you are for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in the comments.