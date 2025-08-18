During the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, it was announced Link and Ranked Battles would be coming to Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the Switch and Switch 2 as part of the Z-A Battle Club.

These battles will allow up to four trainers to join in on battles where they attempt to defeat as many of each other's Pokémon within a set time limit of 3 minutes. You'll need to make full use of a variety of moves as well as Mega Evolutions as you "go on the offensive".

Here's the official PR, and you can check out the latest trailer below this:

Trainers will be able to jump into the Z-A Battle Club in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game in the newly revealed Link and Ranked Battles. In the Z-A Battle Club (Link Battles), up to four players will race to defeat as many Pokémon as possible within the time limit to take the top spot. In Ranked Battles, up to four Trainers can compete online from around the world to earn points. When players earn enough points, they will rise in rank. Trainers will start off at Rank Z and can be promoted all the way up to the ultimate Rank A.​ Players can earn in-game rewards when a battle ends or when their rank increases, with additional rewards granted based on their final rank when the season ends after a set time period. Since rewards vary by season, active participation is necessary to climb the ranks and earn rewards. Players will also be able to enjoy Private Battles with their friends using local communicationor with those farther away online.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A arrives for the Switch and Switch 2 on 16th October 2025, with pre-orders now officially live. This includes a Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle offer.