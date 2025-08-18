The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara made an appearance at this year's Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony and shared updates about multiple Pokémon games, and even some event news.

If you weren't able to catch the event live, don't worry - because we've put together the full round up of every announcement here. This includes links to standalone stories, which provide even more information about what's on the way to select Pokémon titles in the future.

Here's the full rundown of everything announced at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships:

Pokémon GO sees the arrival of Eternatus, along with the introduction of Max Battles featuring this same Pokémon.

"Both will make their global debut with GO Pass: Max Finale, launching later this month during the Dark Skies event."

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this Fall.

"Pokémon ex cards, including Mega Gyarados ex, Mega Blaziken ex, and Mega Altaria ex will be debuting in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Fans can stay tuned for more details on Pokemon.com/TCGPocket."

Pokémon Unite just celebrated its fourth anniversary and there are multiple character updates on the way. Empoleon, Dhelmise and Vaporeon will the game soon, starting with Empoleon on 19th September 2025.

Pokémon Trading Card Game