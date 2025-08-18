The Pokémon Company
The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara made an appearance at this year's Pokémon World Championships closing ceremony and shared updates about multiple Pokémon games, and even some event news.

If you weren't able to catch the event live, don't worry - because we've put together the full round up of every announcement here. This includes links to standalone stories, which provide even more information about what's on the way to select Pokémon titles in the future.

Here's the full rundown of everything announced at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships:

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO sees the arrival of Eternatus, along with the introduction of Max Battles featuring this same Pokémon.

"Both will make their global debut with GO Pass: Max Finale, launching later this month during the Dark Skies event."

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Mega Evolution is coming to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this Fall.

"Pokémon ex cards, including Mega Gyarados ex, Mega Blaziken ex, and Mega Altaria ex will be debuting in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Fans can stay tuned for more details on Pokemon.com/TCGPocket."

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite just celebrated its fourth anniversary and there are multiple character updates on the way. Empoleon, Dhelmise and Vaporeon will the game soon, starting with Empoleon on 19th September 2025.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

"The Pokémon Trading Card Game pulled back the curtain on Mega attack rare, an all-new card rarity that features attack names in katakana, reminiscent of the original Mega Evolution Pokémon-EX cards from the XY Series. Mega attack rare cards coming to the Pokémon TCG include Mega Charizard X ex, Mega Gardevoir ex, and Mega Lucario ex.

"Trainers also received a first look at Mega Dragonite, as seen in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A video game, which will be coming to the Pokémon TCG as a new Pokémon ex."

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Z-A Battle Club is ready for its newest Link Battle entrants! Up to four players can take part in battles where they attempt to defeat as many of each other’s Pokémon as they can within the time limit.
Make full use of a variety of moves and Mega Evolutions and go on the offensive!​

Pokémon Champions

The latest news for Pokémon Champions includes the confirmation it will be the main game for VGC at next year's World Championships. Along with this is a Switch 2 confirmation, a look at Mega Evolutions, and news about how it's being made available to trainers.

PokémonXP

Alongside the news about the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, which are being held in San Francisco, a new event called PokémonXP has also been teased.

"On Aug. 28, 2026, the Pokémon World Championships will level up with the addition of an all-new fan experience: PokémonXP. This event will take place alongside the 2026 Pokémon World Championships competitions at the Moscone Center in the heart of San Francisco, welcoming Trainers from across the world to celebrate their fandom with a variety of unique offerings and engaging activities, with something for every fan."

