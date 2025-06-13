The next big Pokémon game has launched on not one, but two Nintendo consoles.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is on the original Switch, but there's also a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition which features improved visuals and better frame rates. And if you haven't got Nintendo's latest console yet, there's also a hardware bundle that includes a download of the game.

Whichever version of Lumiose City you plan on exploring, below we've rounded up the best Legends: Z-A deals we can find from all the big retailers in the US and UK.

Buy Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 2

Here's where you can buy a copy of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in the US, Canada, and the UK.

There are various bundle deals available from My Nintendo Store in Europe.

A code for an in-game trenchcoat is available if you buy it from GameStop (although the item is obtainable in the game regardless), while Walmart will give you a mystery starter pin. Target is offering a decal set, and Best Buy has a "gamer mat" showing a city map.

Buy Pokémon Legends Z-A On Switch 1

Here's where you can buy an original Switch version of the game in the US, Canada, and the UK - and just as with the Switch 2 versions, My Nintendo Store in Europe has a bunch of bundle deals (while stocks last):

Buy Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 2 Hardware Bundle

If you've yet to pick up a Switch 2, the $499.99 USD / £429.99 / €509.99 hardware bundle includes a download code for the game and saves you a few quid extra.

Are There Any Bonuses For Pokémon Legends Z-A?

In the UK, My Nintendo Store has pre-order bonus goodies for the physical and digital editions, both of which come with a 'Partner Pokémon Figurine' bonus (while stocks last).

It's a sweet little standee, featuring the game's three Starters — Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile — and a neat bonus.

There are also bundles available with a whole bunch of goodies, including a Mega Evolution cap, Mega Charizard figurines, pins, mugs and an umbrella.

In the US, Walmart is offering an "exclusive mystery pin", while Best Buy has a "free gamer mat".

Other Pokémon Games On Switch

If Pokémon Legends: Z-A isn't enough for you, you've probably already played the earlier Pokémon games on Switch. If not, you might want to check out these options (which now run even better on Switch 2!).