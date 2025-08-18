We've just had an update about the new battle-focused game Pokémon Champions at the World Championships, and apart from the news it will lead as the main title for the VGC scene next year, along with a Mega Evolution update, we've also got details about platforms and pricing.

According to the latest press release, it's coming to not only the Switch and mobile devices in 2026 but also the Switch 2.

As for the purchase models, it will be available as a "free-to-start game" but it's also been confirmed by TPC that more details about "a paid digital version" for Switch and Switch 2 systems will be shared in the future. Here's this part of the PR in full:

"Pokémon Champions is a free-to-start game coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices in 2026. More details on a paid digital version of Pokémon Champions on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems will be shared in the future."

The official English game site has also provided some information about this upcoming release, reiterating how there's cross-play support between Switch and mobile devices, and noting how Pokémon can be brought from Pokémon HOME into Pokémon Champions.

"Starting in 2026, Pokémon Champions will be used as the VGC software for the Pokémon World Championships and for Championship Series events leading up to Worlds. Pokémon can be brought from Pokémon HOME into Pokémon Champions to assemble powerful teams. Cross-platform support will also permit players to compete on either Nintendo Switch systems or mobile devices."

You can find out about the other announcements for Pokémon Champions in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.