Nintendo's share price is continuing to skyrocket following the early success of the Switch 2.

According to the latest data from Google Finance, the company's share price currently sits at a staggering ¥14,355. For context, this is now double Nintendo's value at the height of the Wii era.

On 31st October 2007, the markets closed with Nintendo sitting at ¥7,170. Naturally, things took a turn for the worse following this, thanks in part to the 2008 financial crisis and the unfortunate failure of the Wii U in 2012.

But now, with Nintendo recently confirming that it's sold more than 6 million Switch 2 units since its launch on 5th June 2025, things are looking up (and up, and up). In addition, it's made no chances to its forecast for the year ahead, meaning the company expects to sell at least 15 million Switch 2 units before the end of the financial year. Wowie zowie!

Reception around the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Direct has been mixed, to say the least, but it's clear that Nintendo has a pretty solid line-up of Switch 2 games in the months ahead. You've got first-party titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Kirby Air Riders, along with big third-party offerings like Persona 3 Reload, Octopath Traveler 0, and Mina the Hollower.

Uncertainty lingers around the price of the Switch 2 – particularly following recent price increases of Switch 1 hardware in the US and Canada – and there remains significant discontent around Game-Key Cards for the Switch 2, but right now, it appears that Nintendo is well and truly on top of the world.

Finally, for comparison, here's how a few other key companies are doing at the moment: