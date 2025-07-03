Nintendo of Canada recently announced that it would be raising the price of pretty much all of its products and services excluding the Switch 2, with more concrete details to follow on 1st August 2025.

The thing is, eagle-eyed fans have already discovered what the new pricing structure for Nintendo Switch Online will be, since specifics have already been divulged via the Switch eShop.

As detailed by 26lcooper over on Reddit, the new prices are as follows:

Product Previous Price (CAD) New Price (CAD) Individual Membership - 1 month $4.99 $5.99 Individual Membership - 3 months $9.99 $11.99 Individual Membership - 12 months $24.99 $29.99 Family Membership - 12 months $44.99 $49.99 NSO + Expansion Pack (Individual - 12 months) $63.99 $69.99 NSO + Expansion Pack (Family - 12 months) $99.99 $109.99

As a reminder, Nintendo of Canada is also changing the price of the Switch, Switch Lite, Switch OLED, digital and physical games, accessories, and amiibo. Given that the cost of NSO memberships has gone up, we can probably expect something similar with the rest of Nintendo's product portfolio.

We'll be sure to update you on further price changes in Canada come 1st August 2025.