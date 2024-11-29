A new survey conducted by Japanese employment agency Gakujo reveals that Nintendo is the third most sought-after employer in the region.

This comes via Otaku Soken (thanks, Automaton) and is based on responses from 5,476 university students across Japan. Nintendo is the highest company from the entertainment sector, and is only beat by trade firm Itochu at number one and biotech corporation Ajinomoto at number two.

Naturally, it seems as though respondents were receptive to Nintendo's high prestige and popularity as a video game company, along with its global footprint. It's also known for its exceptionally low staff turnover, which is close to zero while averages hover around the 30% mark.

Hiroki Okamoto, the CEO of Japanese employment agency UZUZ, presented the following reasoning for Nintendo's high placement:

“Of course, Nintendo’s comprehensive benefits play a role in this. They have a high rate of paid vacation utilization, offer strong support for parenting, and have a unique point system for employees that can be used for games, books, travel, and more. They also have a deep understanding of diversity and have introduced a partnership system that allows employees with same-sex partners to be treated as if they were married, among other progressive and practical initiatives."

Other video game companies within the top 50 include the likes of Konami, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Sega. Kadokawa Corporation, which has recently found itself in the news following reports of a potential acquisition from Sony, also placed high at number eight.