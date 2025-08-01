Nintendo of America has announced that the price of the Nintendo Switch family of systems — so the OG, the Lite, and the OLED — will be increasing on 3rd August 2025. This is "based on market conditions" (thanks to Wario64 for reposting!).

Price changes are coming to the Switch 1 consoles, some Switch 2 accessories, some amiibo, and the Alarmo, as well as some Switch 1 accessories. The Switch 2 console, Switch 2 games, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will be unaffected for now.

This follows Nintendo of Canada's announcement in June that prices for Switch 1 will be increasing on 1st August.

Pricing on original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in USA will change based on market conditions effective Aug 3. Pricing for Switch 2 system, Switch/Switch 2 physical/digital games and NSO memberships remain unchanged at this time www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-08-01T13:29:51.408Z

The amount of the increase hasn't been confirmed yet, but as it's coming this weekend, we won't have to wait long to find out. So, if you want a Switch 1... you probably should go out and grab one today.

Console price increases have been happening all across the industry over the past few months, with the PS5 and Xbox both announcing price hikes. There's still uncertainty surrounding tariffs from the current administration in the US given how frequently they're changing, so this might not be the last increase we see.