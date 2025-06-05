Game-Key Cards for the Switch 2 have proven to be a monumentally controversial move from Nintendo, with many fans upset at the potential implications for game preservation and ownership.

However, according to a short quote from Kaoko Kino, president of Japanese video game consultancy firm Kyos Inc, publishers are "thanking" Nintendo for Game-Key Cards, noting that the move will help offset the rising cost of game development (thanks, Bloomberg).

“Software publishers are thanking Nintendo as they face rising costs to make games."

The vast majority of third-party titles for the Switch 2 have been revealed as Game-Key Cards, with the notable exceptions being Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and titles from Marvelous. Nintendo itself has confirmed that it has no plans to release its first-party games on Game-Key Cards.

While some publishers may well be thanking Nintendo, others aren't quite so keen on the idea. Stephen Kicks, founder of Nightdive Studios, said that the move is "a little disheartening", and that Nintendo should "take preservation a little more seriously".