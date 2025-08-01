Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has shared its financial report for the first quarter of FY2026, so it's time to get an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch titles.

Now, those who follow this list every quarter won't find a lot of surprises here. In fact, since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet succeeded Sword and Shield in the last report, there have been no changes to the order of this quarter's top ten. But we do have some up-to-date numbers to check out!

Naturally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still sitting happy at the top of the pile, getting ever closer to that 70 mil milestone, but Super Mario Odyssey is closing in on 30 mil and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has crossed the 48 mil mark. Gosh, there's no stopping for some games, is there?

Here's a closer look at the top ten, accompanied by last quarter's figures for comparison:

Title Q4 25 (millions) Q1 26 (millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 68.20 68.86
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 47.82 48.19
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 36.24 36.55
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 32.81 33.04
Super Mario Odyssey 29.28 29.50
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 26.79 27.15
Pokémon Sword and Shield 26.72 26.84
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 21.73 21.93
Super Mario Party 21.16 21.19
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 18.25 18.36

And if you're wondering what the chart currently looks like for Switch 2, Nintendo has only shared the sales data for Mario Kart World so far, which currently sits at 5.63 million units sold. We'll have to wait until the next report for things to beef up a little.

Did you help contribute to the above numbers by picking up any of the top ten in recent months? Let us know down below.

