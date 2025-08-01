Nintendo has shared its financial report for the first quarter of FY2026, so it's time to get an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch titles.

Now, those who follow this list every quarter won't find a lot of surprises here. In fact, since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet succeeded Sword and Shield in the last report, there have been no changes to the order of this quarter's top ten. But we do have some up-to-date numbers to check out!

Naturally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still sitting happy at the top of the pile, getting ever closer to that 70 mil milestone, but Super Mario Odyssey is closing in on 30 mil and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has crossed the 48 mil mark. Gosh, there's no stopping for some games, is there?

Here's a closer look at the top ten, accompanied by last quarter's figures for comparison:

And if you're wondering what the chart currently looks like for Switch 2, Nintendo has only shared the sales data for Mario Kart World so far, which currently sits at 5.63 million units sold. We'll have to wait until the next report for things to beef up a little.