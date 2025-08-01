Update [ ]: It's official! Digital Eclipse has dropped a trailer confirming the full physical release of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection on Switch and Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version will be fully on the cartridge, too, which is a huge boon for physical collectors.

Pre-orders are now live on the Atari website, with physical versions looking to ship on 12th December 2025. Plus, there is indeed a Kollector's Edition which includes a Goro controller holder, hardcover art, a lore book, and commemorative arcade tokens. It'll cost $149.99 and is being handled by Limited Run Games.

The Deluxe Edition, for $79.99 (or $69.99 on Switch 1), is pretty good too — it has a steelbook, magnet, arcade flyers, and cards, along with a few other bits.

Original Story: A new wave of Game-Key Card titles have just been announced for the Switch 2 following Nintendo's Partner Showcase. Although it seems this type of release won't be stopping any time soon, not every third-party title is necessarily taking this route.

According to a new listing, Digital Eclipse – which has made a name for itself reviving various retro game libraries – will be offering the upcoming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection on a full game cartridge. This information was shared via the Canadian-based physical game seller and website, Video Games Plus.

The social page makes a special note about how the Nintendo Switch 2 release is on the card. The website also lists a deluxe edition of this physical release for $114.99 CAD, which will apparently contain a "steelbook and other exclusive items" that haven't been revealed just yet.

Pre-orders for the standard edition (priced at $79.99 CAD) and deluxe edition of this Legacy Kollection are now live on the same website, but there's no mention on these particular pages about the product being a "game on cart" release, so you might want to hold off until there's a more official confirmation.

So far, only a handful of third-party Switch 2 titles have shipped with the entire game on the game card. One of these was CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, with the company even acknowledging the importance of physical media, and to not "underestimate the physical edition" of games.