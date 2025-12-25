And here we are once more! It's Yule! Navidad! Xmas! Chrimbo! Rudolphtide! Grinchtingle! Erm... Richard Curtistime? Hmm. Merry Christmas, everyone.

It's been a big year for Nintendo fans and the wider gaming industry, with new hardware, a load of new games, even more new versions of old games, plus plenty of challenges, with life's regular ups and downs accompanied by many more on a global scale.

Hopefully you're in the company of friends and loved ones over the holidays, and hopefully your plans involve some video games, too. You know, along with the Home Alone and Klaus rewatches and eating food that's guaranteed to rapidly decrease the air quality in your immediate vicinity. Perhaps you're reading this with a Switch-related treat sitting under a nearby tree, or maybe you're all set already and are looking forward to a chilled day with a game or two. Sounds good!

Whatever your circumstances as the new year approaches, all of us here at Nintendo Life are with you in spirit and wish you the Merriest of Christmases and the Happiest of Holidays. We'll leave you lovely people with a British Christmas classic. Enjoy!