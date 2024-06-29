Atari 50
Image: Ollie Reynolds / Nintendo Life

When Atari and Digital Eclipse launched Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration on 11th November 2022, we honestly thought that the compilation would be left well alone in the coming months. Heck, it already boasted over 100 playable games and five separate timelines providing players with an extensive look at the company's storied history. What more could we possibly want?

However, developer Digital Eclipse isn't done with Atari 50; far from it. It has already updated the game with an additional 12 playable titles, and now it's planning on releasing a further 39 games plus two additional timelines with the upcoming Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition. Phew!

We've compiled a list of every playable game currently available on Atari 50, along with any upcoming titles planned for the Expanded Edition. There's a lot to go through here, so strap yourselves in...

Atari 50 - Game List

There are 110 games in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection at the time of writing.

(The Expanded Edition will add a further 39 games, and for owners of the original Atari 50, this additional content will be offered via paid DLC.)

Below we've listed all playable games by system.

Reimagined (7)

There are a total of seven 'Reimagined' titles available on Atari 50. These are reworked versions of Atari classics, including the 'lost' final chapter of the Swordquest franchise and a 'remaster' of Yars' Revenge that lets you switch between modern and retro visuals.

  1. Haunted Houses
  2. Neo Breakout
  3. Quadratank
  4. Swordquest: AirWorld
  5. Touch Me
  6. VCTR-SCTR
  7. Yars' Revenge Enhanced

Arcade (25)

This is where it all started. There are 25 arcade titles available on Atari 50, including the iconic Pong, Asteroids, and the unreleased prototype of Akka Arrh. Each game comes with custom screen borders to replicate the look of the original arcade cabinets.

  1. Akka Arrh
  2. Asteroids
  3. Asteroids Deluxe
  4. Black Widow
  5. Breakout
  6. Centipede
  7. Cloak & Dagger
  8. Crystal Castles
  9. Fire Truck
  10. Food Fight
  11. Gravitar
  12. I, Robot
  13. Liberator
  14. Lunar Lander
  15. Major Havoc
  16. Maze Invaders
  17. Millipede
  18. Missile Command
  19. Pong
  20. Quantum
  21. Space Duel
  22. Sprint 8
  23. Super Breakout
  24. Tempest
  25. Warlords

Atari 2600 (46)

The 2600 is arguably the star of the show here, and there are 46 titles available for Atari 50, including 12 added via free DLC. You've got some well-known games here like Adventure and Centipede, but also some curious prototypes such as RealSports Basketball and Saboteur.

  1. 3-D Tic-Tac-Toe
  2. Adventure
  3. Adventure II (free DLC)
  4. Air-Sea Battle
  5. Aquaventure (free DLC)
  6. Asteroids
  7. Bowling (free DLC)
  8. Canyon Bomber
  9. Centipede
  10. Circus Atari (free DLC)
  11. Combat
  12. Crystal Castles
  13. Dark Chambers
  14. Demons to Diamonds
  15. Dodge 'Em
  16. Double Dunk (free DLC)
  17. Fatal Run
  18. Haunted House
  19. Maze Craze (free DLC)
  20. Millipede
  21. Miner 2049er
  22. Miniature Golf (free DLC)
  23. Missile Command
  24. MotoRodeo (free DLC)
  25. Outlaw
  26. Quadron
  27. RealSports Baseball
  28. RealSports Basketball
  29. RealSports Boxing
  30. RealSports Football
  31. RealSports Soccer
  32. RealSports Tennis
  33. RealSports Volleyball
  34. Return to Haunted House (free DLC)
  35. Saboteur
  36. Save Mary (free DLC)
  37. Secret Quest
  38. Solaris
  39. Super Breakout
  40. Super Football (free DLC)
  41. Surround
  42. Swordquest: EarthWorld
  43. Swordquest: FireWorld
  44. Swordquest: WaterWorld
  45. Warlords
  46. Yars' Revenge

Atari 5200 (5)

There are just five Atari 5200 games available for Atari 50, but they're arguably some of the best you might find on the system. Millipede, curiously, is an unreleased prototype for the console, which may seem puzzling considering the game's popularity elsewhere.

  • Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
  • Millipede
  • Missile Command
  • Star Raiders
  • Super Breakout

Atari 7800 (7)

There are seven Atari 7800 games available on Atari 50, and they've all been officially released as cartridges between 1986 and 1991.

  1. Asteroids
  2. Basketbrawl
  3. Centipede
  4. Dark Chambers
  5. Fatal Run
  6. Ninja Golf
  7. Scrapyard Dog

Atari Lynx (6)

The Lynx is Atari's quirky handheld, released in 1989 to compete with Nintendo's Game Boy (no prizes for guessing which one 'won'). There are six Lynx games available for Atari 50, including the excellent Warbirds, which was added as free DLC alongside 11 2600 games.

  1. Basketbrawl
  2. Malibu Bikini Volleyball
  3. Scrapyard Dog
  4. Super Asteroids & Missile Command
  5. Turbo Sub
  6. Warbirds (free DLC)

Atari 800 (5)

There are just five Atari 800 games available for Atari 50, including the likes of Caverns of Mars and Food Fight. The latter is a rather amusing title in which you fight off advancing chefs in order to reach some tasty ice cream.

  1. Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
  2. Caverns of Mars
  3. Food Fight
  4. Miner 2049er
  5. Yoomp!

Atari Jaguar (9)

Ah, the Jaguar, we barely knew thee. There are nine titles from the Jaguar available for Atari 50, including what many would argue is the console's killer app: Tempest 2000, designed by Jeff Minter and Llamasoft.

  1. Atari Karts
  2. Club Drive
  3. Cybermorph
  4. Evolution Dino Dudes
  5. Fight For Life
  6. Missile Command 3D
  7. Ruiner Pinball
  8. Tempest 2000
  9. Trevor McFur In The Cresent Galaxy

Atari 50 - Unlockable Games & How To Find Them (5)

There are a total of five secret, unlockable games available, and they're all for the Atari 2600. Here, we'll break down which games are available along with a brief explanation on how to obtain them.

  1. Basic Math - On the second floor of Haunted Houses (Reimagined), move to the right when you encounter the lift to the third floor. You should see the word 'TEST' on the wall. Stand on the mat in front of the door and you'll be teleported to what looks like a classroom. Grab the test paper and submit it to the front desk to unlock the game.
  2. Breakout - Complete level 6 of Neo Breakout (Reimagined).
  3. Combat Two - In Quadratank (Reimagined), set up a Capture the Flag match on Map 2. Collect five long-ranger powerups for your tank, then fire and trace a rocket around the circle surrounding the Atari logo.
  4. Gravitar - Reach wave 3 in VCTR-SCTR (Reimagined). During the Asteroids segment, ships from Gravitar will appear and attack you. Defeat these to unlock Gravitar.
  5. Race 500 - Simply complete 100% of every timeline in Atari 50 (not including the upcoming paid DLC). You can view your completion percentage on the main menu just below each timeline title.

Atari 50 Expanded Edition - Game List (Coming Soon)

No specific games have been confirmed at the time of writing, but we will update this section once Atari releases more information ahead of the launch on 25th October 2024.

  • Check back for more info soon...

Frequently Asked Questions

Will current owners of Atari 50 be able to access the Expanded Edition content?

Yes, Atari has confirmed that current owners of Atari 50 will be offered the Expanded Edition content as paid DLC when it launches on 25th October.

How much will the Atari 50 Expanded Edition DLC cost?

Atari hasn't announced a price for the DLC at the time of writing.

Retail copies of Atari 50 Expanded Edition will cost $39.99, but this will also include the base game.

Will modern Atari games be added to Atari 50?

Highly unlikely. Atari as it's known today is responsible for several games on Switch and other platforms, and it also owns companies such as Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios. Atari 50 is, first and foremost, an interactive history of the company from its inception to the release and subsequent failure of the Atari Jaguar in the '90s.

Certain Atari 2600 games, however, could be potential candidates. Atari released a 'demake' of the platform title Mr. Run and Jump for the newly-released Atari 2600+ (also playable on the original console, of course), so we could imagine that one making its way to Atari 50 at some point. Modern homebrew titles, such as the Ready Player One-inspired 'The Stacks', could also make the jump.

Will E.T. release on Atari 50?

E.T. is widely known for being, to put it lightly, disastrous. It was so bad that many had directly linked the title to the video game crash of 1983. A significant number of copies, along with other 2600 titles, were buried in a landfill after Atari had failed to shift them commercially.

It's a fairly sought-after game these days if only to satiate the morbid curiosity amongst gamers who wish to play it for themselves. Sadly, it's unlikely to arrive on Atari 50 due to the licensing difficulties that naturally come with movie tie-ins. Other titles likely to remain unavailable include the likes of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Alien, and, surprise surprise, Mario Bros.