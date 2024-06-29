Atari 50 - Game List

There are 110 games in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection at the time of writing.

(The Expanded Edition will add a further 39 games, and for owners of the original Atari 50, this additional content will be offered via paid DLC.)

Below we've listed all playable games by system.

Reimagined (7)

There are a total of seven 'Reimagined' titles available on Atari 50. These are reworked versions of Atari classics, including the 'lost' final chapter of the Swordquest franchise and a 'remaster' of Yars' Revenge that lets you switch between modern and retro visuals.

Haunted Houses Neo Breakout Quadratank Swordquest: AirWorld Touch Me VCTR-SCTR Yars' Revenge Enhanced

Arcade (25)

This is where it all started. There are 25 arcade titles available on Atari 50, including the iconic Pong, Asteroids, and the unreleased prototype of Akka Arrh. Each game comes with custom screen borders to replicate the look of the original arcade cabinets.

Akka Arrh Asteroids Asteroids Deluxe Black Widow Breakout Centipede Cloak & Dagger Crystal Castles Fire Truck Food Fight Gravitar I, Robot Liberator Lunar Lander Major Havoc Maze Invaders Millipede Missile Command Pong Quantum Space Duel Sprint 8 Super Breakout Tempest Warlords

Atari 2600 (46)

The 2600 is arguably the star of the show here, and there are 46 titles available for Atari 50, including 12 added via free DLC. You've got some well-known games here like Adventure and Centipede, but also some curious prototypes such as RealSports Basketball and Saboteur.

3-D Tic-Tac-Toe Adventure Adventure II (free DLC) Air-Sea Battle Aquaventure (free DLC) Asteroids Bowling (free DLC) Canyon Bomber Centipede Circus Atari (free DLC) Combat Crystal Castles Dark Chambers Demons to Diamonds Dodge 'Em Double Dunk (free DLC) Fatal Run Haunted House Maze Craze (free DLC) Millipede Miner 2049er Miniature Golf (free DLC) Missile Command MotoRodeo (free DLC) Outlaw Quadron RealSports Baseball RealSports Basketball RealSports Boxing RealSports Football RealSports Soccer RealSports Tennis RealSports Volleyball Return to Haunted House (free DLC) Saboteur Save Mary (free DLC) Secret Quest Solaris Super Breakout Super Football (free DLC) Surround Swordquest: EarthWorld Swordquest: FireWorld Swordquest: WaterWorld Warlords Yars' Revenge

Atari 5200 (5)

There are just five Atari 5200 games available for Atari 50, but they're arguably some of the best you might find on the system. Millipede, curiously, is an unreleased prototype for the console, which may seem puzzling considering the game's popularity elsewhere.

Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

Millipede

Missile Command

Star Raiders

Super Breakout

Atari 7800 (7)

There are seven Atari 7800 games available on Atari 50, and they've all been officially released as cartridges between 1986 and 1991.

Asteroids Basketbrawl Centipede Dark Chambers Fatal Run Ninja Golf Scrapyard Dog

Atari Lynx (6)

The Lynx is Atari's quirky handheld, released in 1989 to compete with Nintendo's Game Boy (no prizes for guessing which one 'won'). There are six Lynx games available for Atari 50, including the excellent Warbirds, which was added as free DLC alongside 11 2600 games.

Basketbrawl Malibu Bikini Volleyball Scrapyard Dog Super Asteroids & Missile Command Turbo Sub Warbirds (free DLC)

Atari 800 (5)

There are just five Atari 800 games available for Atari 50, including the likes of Caverns of Mars and Food Fight. The latter is a rather amusing title in which you fight off advancing chefs in order to reach some tasty ice cream.

Bounty Bob Strikes Back! Caverns of Mars Food Fight Miner 2049er Yoomp!

Atari Jaguar (9)

Ah, the Jaguar, we barely knew thee. There are nine titles from the Jaguar available for Atari 50, including what many would argue is the console's killer app: Tempest 2000, designed by Jeff Minter and Llamasoft.