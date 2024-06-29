On this page:
Atari 50 Game List - Every Playable Game In The Anniversary Celebration, Expanded Edition
1. Atari 50 - Game List
1.1. Reimagined (7) 1.2. Arcade (25) 1.3. Atari 2600 (46) 1.4. Atari 5200 (5) 1.5. Atari 7800 (7) 1.6. Atari Lynx (6) 1.7. Atari 800 (5) 1.8. Atari Jaguar (9) 2. Atari 50 - Unlockable Games & How To Find Them (5) 3. Atari 50 Expanded Edition - Game List (Coming Soon) 4. Frequently Asked Questions
4.1. Will current owners of Atari 50 be able to access the Expanded Edition content? 4.2. How much will the Atari 50 Expanded Edition DLC cost? 4.3. Will modern Atari games be added to Atari 50? 4.4. Will E.T. release on Atari 50? Atari 50 - Game List
There are
110 games in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection at the time of writing.
(
The Expanded Edition will add a further 39 games, and for owners of the original Atari 50, this additional content will be offered via paid DLC.)
Below we've listed all playable games by system.
Reimagined (7)
There are a total of
seven 'Reimagined' titles available on Atari 50. These are reworked versions of Atari classics, including the 'lost' final chapter of the Swordquest franchise and a 'remaster' of Yars' Revenge that lets you switch between modern and retro visuals.
Haunted Houses
Neo Breakout
Quadratank
Swordquest: AirWorld
Touch Me
VCTR-SCTR
Yars' Revenge Enhanced Arcade (25)
This is where it all started. There are
25 arcade titles available on Atari 50, including the iconic Pong, Asteroids, and the unreleased prototype of Akka Arrh. Each game comes with custom screen borders to replicate the look of the original arcade cabinets.
Akka Arrh
Asteroids
Asteroids Deluxe
Black Widow
Breakout
Centipede
Cloak & Dagger
Crystal Castles
Fire Truck
Food Fight
Gravitar
I, Robot
Liberator
Lunar Lander
Major Havoc
Maze Invaders
Millipede
Missile Command
Pong
Quantum
Space Duel
Sprint 8
Super Breakout
Tempest
Warlords Atari 2600 (46)
The 2600 is arguably the star of the show here, and there are
46 titles available for Atari 50, including 12 added via free DLC. You've got some well-known games here like Adventure and Centipede, but also some curious prototypes such as RealSports Basketball and Saboteur.
3-D Tic-Tac-Toe
Adventure
Adventure II (free DLC)
Air-Sea Battle
Aquaventure (free DLC)
Asteroids
Bowling (free DLC)
Canyon Bomber
Centipede
Circus Atari (free DLC)
Combat
Crystal Castles
Dark Chambers
Demons to Diamonds
Dodge 'Em
Double Dunk (free DLC)
Fatal Run
Haunted House
Maze Craze (free DLC)
Millipede
Miner 2049er
Miniature Golf (free DLC)
Missile Command
MotoRodeo (free DLC)
Outlaw
Quadron
RealSports Baseball
RealSports Basketball
RealSports Boxing
RealSports Football
RealSports Soccer
RealSports Tennis
RealSports Volleyball
Return to Haunted House (free DLC)
Saboteur
Save Mary (free DLC)
Secret Quest
Solaris
Super Breakout
Super Football (free DLC)
Surround
Swordquest: EarthWorld
Swordquest: FireWorld
Swordquest: WaterWorld
Warlords
Yars' Revenge Atari 5200 (5)
There are just
five Atari 5200 games available for Atari 50, but they're arguably some of the best you might find on the system. Millipede, curiously, is an unreleased prototype for the console, which may seem puzzling considering the game's popularity elsewhere.
Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
Millipede
Missile Command
Star Raiders
Super Breakout Atari 7800 (7)
There are
seven Atari 7800 games available on Atari 50, and they've all been officially released as cartridges between 1986 and 1991.
Asteroids
Basketbrawl
Centipede
Dark Chambers
Fatal Run
Ninja Golf
Scrapyard Dog Atari Lynx (6)
The Lynx is Atari's quirky handheld, released in 1989 to compete with Nintendo's Game Boy (no prizes for guessing which one 'won'). There are
six Lynx games available for Atari 50, including the excellent Warbirds, which was added as free DLC alongside 11 2600 games.
Basketbrawl
Malibu Bikini Volleyball
Scrapyard Dog
Super Asteroids & Missile Command
Turbo Sub
Warbirds (free DLC) Atari 800 (5)
There are just
five Atari 800 games available for Atari 50, including the likes of Caverns of Mars and Food Fight. The latter is a rather amusing title in which you fight off advancing chefs in order to reach some tasty ice cream.
Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
Caverns of Mars
Food Fight
Miner 2049er
Yoomp! Atari Jaguar (9)
Ah, the Jaguar, we barely knew thee. There are
nine titles from the Jaguar available for Atari 50, including what many would argue is the console's killer app: Tempest 2000, designed by Jeff Minter and Llamasoft.
Atari Karts
Club Drive
Cybermorph
Evolution Dino Dudes
Fight For Life
Missile Command 3D
Ruiner Pinball
Tempest 2000
Trevor McFur In The Cresent Galaxy