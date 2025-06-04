Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Digital Eclipse has today lifted the lid on Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection for the Switch 2 and original Switch. It will be released at some point in 2025.

Here's the official PR and the games revealed so far:

Step into the arena and choose your fighter! Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes all the essential games from Mortal Kombat's early years. Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all—alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions for the Super NES and Sega Genesis. Dive deeper with rare and fan-favorite releases across the Game Boy, Game Gear, Sega 32X, Game Boy Advance, and more—a celebration of the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy.

Digital Eclipse's interactive documentary format explores how Mortal Kombat changed the way society perceived video games. By using digitized humans as player sprites in an over-the-top, martial-arts fighter, the game thrilled players, shocked critics, and laid the foundation for a franchise that has thrived for more than 30 years. Hear firsthand from the original dev team of Ed Boon, John Tobias, John Vogel, and Dan Forden, along with other exclusive interviews, rare concept art, vintage marketing materials, and archival video footage.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection also lets players explore Mortal Kombat lore, with a timeline of the original series' storyline and comprehensive character histories that offer stories, secrets, and glimpses behind the scenes at their creation.

