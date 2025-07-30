Nintendo has been busy this week with all sorts of updates, and yesterday it released Mario Paint for Switch Online's Super Nintendo app.

More details about this latest update have now emerged, and apart from being able to remap the buttons in this specific library, it seems the CRT filter on this app has also received an update.

The filter update is apparently designed to better capture what the original experience on the SNES was like on older television sets. There are already some before-and-after comparisons doing the rounds online.

Polygon has actually showcased this "improved CRT filter" and just how "transformative" it is in a series of screenshots. You can also see more comparisons like this on social media and elsewhere online:



CRT Filter comparison (captured on Switch)

CRT Filter comparison (captured on Switch)

Ver. 4.1.0 // Ver. 5.0.0

This follows on from Nintendo releasing a similar update for the Nintendo 64 app alongside the launch of the Switch 2 and the GameCube library.

Once again, the latest update for the SNES app is part of the Mario Paint game drop this week, which also includes mouse control and Joy-Con 2 mouse mode support.