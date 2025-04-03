One of the best surprises from the recent Switch 2 Direct is that the upcoming console will include GameCube titles for those on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack subscription tier.

These include The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II, and F-Zero GX at launch with more confirmed in the coming months. What's more, we can confirm from our hands-on sessions that the app will come with an optional CRT filter; something the N64 app neglected to include.

This means you can either enjoy your GameCube titles with crisp, modern visuals, or you can apply the filter and more closely replicate how they might have looked back in the early 2000s.

It's a welcome addition to what was already an incredible announcement from Nintendo, and we can't wait to dive back into some stone-cold classics from the Nintendo GameCube.

It's also been confirmed that a dedicated GameCube controller will be made available on launch day. Priced at £58.99 in the UK, pre-orders will only be made available to those invited to purchase the Switch 2 console itself from the official My Nintendo Store.