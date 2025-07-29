If you've been wanting to see the Super Nintendo title Mario Paint make a return, we've kind of got some exciting news today.

The game has officially been added to the SNES app for Switch Online users. The catch is, it requires a mouse. On Switch 2, you can use the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls to play the game, and for original Switch users, you can simply plug in a compatible USB mouse.

Here's Nintendo's official description for Mario Paint:

The 1992 Super NES game turns your system into a canvas, with an array of colors and drawing tools available to create digital works of art. You can even animate your drawings and compose music to craft your own video creations! Get ready to unlock your inner artist using the Joy-Con 2 controller’s mouse functionality on Nintendo Switch 2, or by using a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system.

And just like in the original game, you can access the Coloring Book featuring fun designs and character art or play the Gnat Attack training game for some extra mouse control fun.

As part of this release, Nintendo has also added the Mario Paint soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app today. All up, it features 19 tracks with a total runtime of 28 minutes.

To access Mario Paint on the Switch 2 or Switch, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This will also allow you to listen to the game's album on Nintendo's Music app.

This update for the SNES app has also added mouse support to Mario Super Picross and Nobunaga's Ambition. Today's update to the 'Nintendo Classics' library follows a rumour last year about Switch Online getting mouse support.