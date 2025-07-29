We woke up this morning to the excellent news that Nintendo has added Mario Paint to the Nintendo Switch Online SNES library, along with mouse control support for Nobunaga's Ambition and Mario Super Picross. However, you may have missed another new feature of the Super NES app on Switch 1 and 2: remappable buttons, finally!

The feature already exists in the corresponding N64 and GameCube apps, and Nintendo has now updated its 16-bit library with the same functionality. You can find it in the same menu options where you create and load save states.

Oddly, it was specifically highlighted in the Japanese update video, but skipped over in Nintendo of America's equivalent video (although the View/Change Controls menu is visible at one point).

Here are screens of the options for both Super Mario World and Mario Paint, the latter of which uses Mouse Mode on Switch 2 (you'll need a USB mouse to play it on Switch 1, remember):

While the SNES pad has comparatively fewer inputs than a modern controller, the ability to remap is a very welcome accessibility feature, letting you customise the button layout to your exact preference, whether you need something more comfortable or muscle memory from more recent games/pads is messing with your flow.

Hopefully we'll see the feature rolled out to the rest of the retro apps in due course. But for now, if you fancy throwing the jump button on the bumper, pushing left to move right with the NSO SNES library, or working up a one-handed control scheme for your favourite 16-bit games, have at it.

Yep, in all the excitement to get swatting flies, we'd missed that tidbit too - thanks to Suketoudara for the tip.